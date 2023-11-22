Bengaluru 77-Year-Old Dies In 'Accident', CCTV Footage Reveals Murder

The accused has been arrested.

When 77-year-old VV Krishnappa shouted at a man on a motorcycle for hitting his parked two-wheeler in Bengaluru, little did he know that he was actually getting into an argument with a bike thief. The angry bike thief hit Krishnappa on the head with a stone and he died at a hospital.

No one had seen what happened and, based on what they were told by passersby, the police assumed he had died in a hit-and-run. It was only later, when his son decided to check CCTV footage, that it turned out to be a case of murder. The accused has now been arrested.

Fatal Argument

On November 16, Krishnappa stepped out of his house in northwest Bengaluru's Palace Guttahalli area to get some medicines from a shop nearby. When he returned to the parking area after buying the medicines, he saw a man on a bike hitting his two-wheeler.

Krishnappa went up to the man, Sarfaraz Khan, and asked him to ride properly. This angered Khan and he picked up a stone, hit Krishnappa and fled. Passersby noticed the elderly man lying on the road, assumed he had been hit by a passing vehicle and took him to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

"Sarfaraz Khan is a known motorcycle thief. He had stolen a parked motorcycle and was trying to leave with it when he hit Krishnappa's two-wheeler. An argument between them led to Krishnappa being assaulted with a stone," said a police source.

This was not known to the police at the time, who registered a hit-and-run case and informed Krishnappa's son, Satish.

Satish found the accident theory hard to believe and, after taking some time to recover from the shock, decided to check the footage from a CCTV camera in the medical shop the next day.

The footage revealed the assault and Satish informed the police, who then registered a murder case and arrested Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shekhar T said, "Krishnappa was a resident of VG Colony. He died when he had gone to buy some medicines and a hit-and-run case had been registered initially. Checking the CCTV footage revealed murder and a fresh case was registered at Vyalikaval police station. The accused, Sarfaraz Khan, has been arrested and further investigation is on."