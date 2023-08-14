Bengal To Get 1 Trillion Investment In Maritime Sector: Union Minister

Sarbananda Sonowal said maritime sector is the "lifeline of the Indian economy".

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has said that Bengal is set to receive to receive investment worth Rs 1 trillion in maritime sector, which will make the state a maritime hub.

Speaking at a roadshow organised by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port for the coming Global Maritime India Summit today, the minister said, "Kolkata, with its rich maritime heritage and strategic location, plays a pivotal role in maritime sector in enabling and empowering the eastern part of India".

Maritime sector is the "lifeline of the Indian economy, contributing more than 90 per cent of EXIM cargo by volume and about 70 per cent by value," he added.

The roadshow was attended by the captains of India Inc, technocrats, social leaders and officials to "Connect, Collaborate and Create" with global investors at the coming summit in New Delhi. The third Global Maritime India Summit will be held from October 17 to 19 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

Highlighting the role of private sector, the minister said it is an essential partner "in propelling the growth of India's maritime sector".

Public Private Partnership has hugely contributed in the development of new ports and expanding the capacity of the existing ports. PPP terminals, currently handling about 50 per cent cargo at major ports, are striving to raise its share to 100 per cent in the coming decades, he said.

"Through summits like this an enabling environment is being created where thoughts are curated, people are assembled together from across nations together to share new ideas and invite propelling innovations," said Subrat Tripathi, CEO Ports, Adani Ports & SEZ Limited.

The roadshow will "serve as a platform for industrial leaders, policy makers and stakeholders from all around the world to express knowledge and explore opportunities for collaborations," said Ashutosh Jaiswal, Director, Century Ports Limited.