Lockdown 4: What's Allowed In West Bengal Now

Private offices, including those in shopping malls, can operate with 50 per cent strength on alternate days, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, announcing the guidelines for coronavirus Lockdown 4. Salons can function in the state but same tools cannot be used on more than six people without disinfecting them, she added.

Hotels can be opened in Bengal but with strict social distancing norms. Inter-state buses will be allowed. Sports is permitted but no gathering of spectators can take place, she said.

"We are not declaring curfew, but the lockdown will continue till May 31. We don't like the word curfew particularly," she said.