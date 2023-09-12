Bengal Journalist Arrested Over Alleged Assault, Opposition Says Politics

A journalist has been arrested in Bengal's Kharagpur, allegedly for casteist remarks and disrobing a woman.

Debmalya Bagchi was arrested on September 6 on charges of assaulting a woman neighbour

Kharagpur police made the arrest based on a complaint and an investigation is on.

Opposition parties in Bengal have condemned the arrest, saying he is being targeted for his stories on illegal hooch trade.

The reporter is from ABP Ananda bazaar Patrika, a leading daily in Bengal which is critical of the government.

The Press Club of Kolkata has expressed deep concern over the arrest.

In a statement, ABP said, "We are with Debmalya Bagchi and in all support of free press and freedom of the press. Our stand is evident from what we are carrying every day."