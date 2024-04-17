Cooch Behar Visit Violates Model Code: Poll Body Cautions Bengal Governor

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been advised to cancel his proposed visit to North Bengal's Cooch Behar on April 18 and 19. The advice came from the Election Commission, which pointed out that the first phase of election is due on April 19, and with the imposition of the 48-hour silence period from this evening, the visit will be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It is a standard order of the Commission that the moment the silent period begins, VIPs, leaders and political workers who are not voters of the constituency concerned, should leave.

This is not only to ensure free and fair election but also to ensure there is no extra workload on security forces, who will be in charge of ensuring extra security for the visiting VIP.