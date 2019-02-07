Bengal Global Summit LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Leaders, Says Bengal Means Business

Bengal Global Business Summit 2019 will witness significant overseas participation.

Business leaders and top diplomats have arrived in Kolkata for the fifth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be playing host, just 48 hours after a stormy face-off with the BJP at the centre.

At the two-day summit, focus is likely to be on the mood of the investors. Among those attending the summit are Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani group and Rajan Bharti Mittal of the Bharti group.

Seeking investments across sectors, Ms Banerjee will be meeting with foreign diplomats as well as prominent industrialists. The South Asia head of Coca Cola is among the several business leaders expected to be at the convention centre at Kolkata's New Town.

Bengal Global Business Summit 2019 will witness significant overseas participation. Among the 36 participating countries are the UK, France, Czech Republic and South Korea.

