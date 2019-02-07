Bengal Global Summit LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Leaders, Says Bengal Means Business

Bengal Global Business Summit 2019: Among those attending the summit are Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani group and Rajan Bharti Mittal of the Bharti group

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 07, 2019 11:09 IST
Bengal Global Business Summit 2019 will witness significant overseas participation.

Business leaders and top diplomats have arrived in Kolkata for the fifth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be playing host, just 48 hours after a stormy face-off with the BJP at the centre.

At the two-day summit, focus is likely to be on the mood of the investors. Among those attending the summit are Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Niranjan Hiranandani of the Hiranandani group and Rajan Bharti Mittal of the Bharti group.

Seeking investments across sectors, Ms Banerjee will be meeting with foreign diplomats as well as prominent industrialists. The South Asia head of Coca Cola is among the several business leaders expected to be at the convention centre at Kolkata's New Town.

Bengal Global Business Summit 2019 will witness significant overseas participation. Among the 36 participating countries are the UK, France, Czech Republic and South Korea.

Here are the live updates of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2019:


Feb 07, 2019
11:06 (IST)
The inaugural plenary session at the Bengal Global Business Summit to begin shortly
Feb 07, 2019
11:05 (IST)
24 hours after she ended her sit-in in Kolkata's Dharamtala, West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee played host to dozens of diplomats and business bigwigs ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit that begins today. Among those expected to attend is Mukesh Ambani.
Feb 07, 2019
10:59 (IST)
Registrations underway at the Bengal Global Business Summit
Feb 07, 2019
10:57 (IST)
"I welcome all industry leaders, entrepreneurs and country representatives to @bengalsummit. 36 foreign delegations are attending #BGBS2019. This will be one of the biggest summits ever to draw investments in #Bengal #BengalMeansBusiness," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet
