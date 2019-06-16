No 'Honest Initiative' From Mamata Banerjee, Say Bengal Doctors: 10 Facts

The Chief Minister's invitation to a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat was turned down

Kolkata/New Delhi: The strike by doctors in West Bengal is likely to continue into a sixth day today after junior doctors, in a late-night meeting on Saturday, said they would not return to work. This came after yet another appeal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also said her government would not force them to return to their duties despite having the power to do so. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also wrote to all Chief Ministers, calling for strict action against anybody who assaults doctors. The doctors' strike, triggered by an attack on two junior doctors by a patient's family on Monday, has spilled over to other states.