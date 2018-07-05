Before Rahul Gandhi's Visit, Bengal Congress Divided On Alliance Partner

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to meet West Bengal Congress leaders tomorrow. (File)

Ahead of its crucial meeting with party president Rahul Gandhi tomorrow, the Congress in West Bengal seems to be torn between two sections of leaders - one that is keen on a tie-up with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the other with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also called CPI (M).



The task seems to be cut out for the Congress chief as party leaders in the state unit continue to remain divided over the choice of an alliance partner in their fight against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Officially the July 6 meeting has been called to discuss organisational matters, but the issues of, "poaching of Congress MLAs by the Trinamool Congress (TMC)" and formation of an alliance, either with the TMC or the CPI(M), are likely to come up for deliberations, a senior state Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.



A report prepared by state general secretary Om Prakash Mishra, on behalf of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC), and sent to the central leadership has recommended joining hands with the CPI(M) for the parliamentary election.



However, a section of party MPs and MLAs feels aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019.



Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, Congress MP from Malda South and the brother of former Congress stalwart ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury, along with MLA Maniul Haque, had met TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee at his residence on June 28, the day BJP president Amit Shah held a rally in Purulia.



Mr Khan Chowdhury had said he held talks with Mr Chatterjee on the possibilities of forming a grand alliance in the state.



State president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders of the party, however, feel aligning with the TMC in Bengal will amount to "committing suicide" for the Congress in the state.



Mr Mishra, who was one of the main propagators of the Congress-Left Front tie-up in 2016 Assembly polls, has proposed a 21-step approach in his report to defeat the "TMC-BJP nexus", in partnership with the CPI(M)-led Left Front.



"While preparing the report I spoke to all secular and Left parties of the state. I have cited reasons to show that the TMC paved way for the BJP in Bengal by weakening the Congress and the Left. The report has been sent to Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi (AICC in-charge of West Bengal) and Adhir Chowdhury (state Congress president)," Mr Mishra told news agency PTI.



Mr Mishra said the report mainly focuses on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but it also provides a long-term plan for 2021 assembly elections.



"We should not forget that although the Congress and Left Front alliance failed to come to power in 2016, it bagged nearly 39 per cent votes" he said.



The 21-point report by Mr Mishra has also proposed a political front, which will coordinate and decide detailed plans, programmes and activities, including setting up of "central office point" in various parts of the state.



