'Battle Of Ideology Will Continue': Rahul Gandhi On Congress' Loss In 3 States

We will definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana, said Rahul Gandhi. (FILE)

After a day of major setbacks for the Congress in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - Rahul Gandhi "humbly" accepted the people's mandate "The battle of ideology will continue," he posted on X.

The former Congress president also thanked the voters of Telangana where it has crossed the halfway mark as per the latest trends. "We will definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana," he added.

Fight against those who work for "doralu (landlords)" and those who do for "prajalu (common people)" has been one of the main themes of the Congress' Telangana campaign.

मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान का जनादेश हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं - विचारधारा की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।



तेलंगाना के लोगों को मेरा बहुत धन्यवाद - प्रजालु तेलंगाना बनाने का वादा हम ज़रूर पूरा करेंगे।



सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनकी मेहनत और समर्थन के लिए दिल से शुक्रिया। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, say several Congress leaders, gave impetus to the Congress in the youngest state which had been ruled by the KCR-led BRS government since its birth in 2014.

The BJP has credited its sweeping gains in the Hindi heartland states to the "people's faith in Modi's guarantee" - a dig at Congress' proposed "seven guarantees".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the voters and said the results indicate that the people of India have chosen the "politics of good governance and development".

On Telangana, where his party is a distant third, PM Modi highlighted that the party has been gaining ground in the southern state and that it will keep working to build that further up.

The BJP has almost doubled its vote share in Telangana from the last elections - less than seven per cent in 2018 to nearly 14 per cent (so far) this year.