Barricades, Cops At Indian Mission In London Shortly After India's Move

A stronger police force was seen outside India Place in London.

More policemen and barricades were installed outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday ahead of a planned protest, in an apparent effort to prevent a repeat of the vandalism seen three days ago.

The step came shortly after the police in New Delhi removed traffic barricades outside the British High Commission, in a move interpreted by some as a demonstration of India's displeasure with the breach in London.

Police officers, liaison officers, and patrol officers were seen on duty outside the building known as India Place in central London, where a giant Indian flag remained strung between windows following Sunday's incident.

India had summoned a senior British diplomat in Delhi after the demonstration at the High Commission in Aldwych where windows were broken, and the Indian flag was taken down from the first-floor balcony of the building by a protester before it was rescued by an official.

The heightened security came ahead of a planned protest on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying the senior diplomat had been asked to explain "the complete absence of British security" as the crowd targeted the building, waving yellow "Khalistan" banners.

The protest had been called over a massive manhunt in India for Amritpal Singh, a supporter of the Khalistan movement who has been on the run since Saturday. Followed by hundreds of armed supporters, he had stormed a police station last month.

Commenting on the removal of barricades outside the British High Commission, a senior police officer in Delhi told news agency PTI, "The security arrangements... are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the Commission that created hurdles for commutation have been removed."

A spokesperson for the British High Commission said, "We do not comment on security matters."

Top British officials have said the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", as they condemned the vandalism at the Indian mission as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable".