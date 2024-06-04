Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Wins On Lok Sabha Debut

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, won the New Delhi constituency on her Lok Sabha debut.

Ms Swaraj, fielded by the BJP in place of outgoing MP and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, trounced AAP's Somnath Bharti to win the seat by a margin of 78,370 votes.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections, and repeated the feat yet again this time.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which rules the national capital, was in a 4:3 seat arrangement with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc taking on the BJP.

The AAP that contested East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi seats could not win any seat. Its vote share, however, was 24.14 per cent as compared to 18.2 per cent in 2019 polls. The AAP's vote share was 33.1 per cent in 2014 general elections but it lost all seven seats that it contested.

The Congress that failed to win any seat out of three contested by it in Delhi, lost its vote share by over three per cent as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.