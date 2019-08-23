Bank Holidays 2019: Know About The Dates Before You Head To The Bank

Bank Holidays 2019: Here is a list on which bank will be closed.

Indian banks are closed on Sundays every week and second and fourth Saturdays of every month. They are also closed on national holidays Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). On festivals - Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday - the banks are closed. The banks are shut depending on the state's festivals. If you are planning heading to the bank, check the days on which they will be closed. Here's a complete list of bank holidays in 2019:

Bank Holidays 2019: A complete list

January 01 - Tuesday - New Year

January 26 - Saturday - Republic Day

March 21 - Thursday - Holi

April 14 - Sunday - Ram Navami

April 17- Wednesday- Mahavir Jayanti

April 19 - Friday - Good Friday

May 01- Wednesday - May Day

May 19- Sunday - Buddha Purnima

June 05 - Wednesday - Id-ul-Fitr

August 12 - Monday - Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

August 15 - Thursday - Independence Day

August 23 - Friday - Janmashtami

September 10 - Tuesday - Muharram

October 02 - Wednesday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 08 - Tuesday - Dussehra

October 13 - Sunday - Maharishi Valmiki Birthday

October 27 - Sunday - Diwali

November 10 - Sunday - Id-e-Milad

November 11 - Monday - Guru Nanak Birthday

December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas Festival

