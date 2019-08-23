Bank Holidays 2019: Know About The Dates Before You Head To The Bank

Indian banks are closed on Sundays every week and second and fourth Saturdays of every month. They are also closed on national holidays Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). On festivals - Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday - the banks are closed. The banks are shut depending on the state's festivals. If you are planning heading to the bank, check the days on which they will be closed. Here's a complete list of bank holidays in 2019:
Bank Holidays 2019: A complete list
January 01 - Tuesday - New Year
January 26 - Saturday - Republic Day
March 21 - Thursday - Holi
April 14 - Sunday - Ram Navami
April 17- Wednesday- Mahavir Jayanti
April 19 - Friday - Good Friday
May 01- Wednesday - May Day
May 19- Sunday - Buddha Purnima
June 05 - Wednesday - Id-ul-Fitr
August 12 - Monday - Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
August 15 - Thursday - Independence Day
August 23 - Friday - Janmashtami
September 10 - Tuesday - Muharram
October 02 - Wednesday - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 08 - Tuesday - Dussehra
October 13 - Sunday - Maharishi Valmiki Birthday
October 27 - Sunday - Diwali
November 10 - Sunday - Id-e-Milad
November 11 - Monday - Guru Nanak Birthday
December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas Festival
