Ban On Political Road Shows, Rallies Extended Till February 11

Rallies and processions have been banned till February 11. (Representational)

Days ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission today extended the ban on roadshows, Pad-yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, 2022. However, the poll body has given some relaxation in the number of people allowed at meetings and election campaigning.

A maximum of 1,000 people will now be permitted for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1000. Earlier, the limit was 500.

The Commission has also increased the limit for door to door campaigns. Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door to door campaigns.

The EC met with health and electoral officials from the five states going to polls to review the present situation of Covid 19 infection and projected trends.

"All the State Chief secretaries informed the Commission about reports of Covid 19 infection either plateauing out or tapering as on date. They also said that the positivity rate is showing a decline with the number of hospitalisation cases also registering a declining trend," a release from the EC said, adding that state officers suggested continuing Covid precautions.

The election body has granted relaxation for indoor meetings. A maximum of 500 people (up from the existing 300) or 50% of the capacity of the hall are now allowed.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that while deliberating the relaxations, the practicality of implementation of orders by field level functionaries should be ensured in the wake of the prevailing situation.