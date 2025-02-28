An avalanche hit snow-capped Mana at 7:17 am this morning, five kilometres from the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand, trapping 57 Border Roads Organisation workers.

Forty-one workers are still missing, but 16 have been rescued and sent to the Army camp near Mana, a village bordering Tibet. The Army's Surya Command, which operates in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said, "The IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations despite continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches."

At least 60-65 people are involved in the rescue operation which is taking place at 13,000 feet.

57 road construction workers were stationed in the BRO camp at the time of the incident, informed Deepam Seth, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, while speaking to NDTV.

