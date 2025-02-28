An avalanche hit snow-capped Mana at 7:17 am this morning, five kilometres from the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand, trapping 57 Border Roads Organisation workers.
Forty-one workers are still missing, but 16 have been rescued and sent to the Army camp near Mana, a village bordering Tibet. The Army's Surya Command, which operates in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said, "The IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations despite continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches."
At least 60-65 people are involved in the rescue operation which is taking place at 13,000 feet.
57 road construction workers were stationed in the BRO camp at the time of the incident, informed Deepam Seth, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, while speaking to NDTV.
Here are the live updates:
Latest Visuals From Avalanche Rescue, Army, Paramilitary Disaster Response Forces Join Hands
Four NDRF Teams Sent To Uttarakhand To Assist In Rescue Ops
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it is rushing four teams to Uttarakhand's border district of Chamoli where 41 BRO labourers have been trapped under an avalanche.
NDRF Director General (DG) Piyush Anand told PTI that apart from these teams, another four units have been kept on standby.
"The rescue mission has been activated and the Union home minister (Amit Shah) has directed for a quick response. Four NDRF teams are being rushed (to the spot)," he said.
Officials said two of these four teams have been rushed from a nearby regional response centre (RRC) of the NDRF in Dehradun while the other two have been diverted from Joshimath, where they were undertaking a familiarisation exercise.
Watch: Latest Update On Rescue Op And What Authorities Are Saying
At least 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are trapped under an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.— NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2025
NDTV's @RawatKishor3 reports pic.twitter.com/04SAsbZj8s
Live Updates: Heavy Rain, Snowfall Alert Issued For High-Altitude Areas In Uttarakhand
The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh issued an avalanche warning for a period of 24 hours at 5 pm on Thursday for places located above 2,400 metres in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts.
The MeT office in Dehradun also predicted isolated heavy rain and snowfall in locations situated at 3,500 metres and above in these districts on Friday morning. Following this, the State Emergency Operations Centre here alerted concerned district magistrates.
Live Updates: Paramilitary Forces Also Deployed In Rescue Op
District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has instructed officials to expedite the rescue operation. "Information has been received about an avalanche near the Border Roads Organisation between Mana village and Mana Pass. 57 workers were reportedly engaged in clearing snow for army movement. As of now, no fatalities have been reported. Rescue teams from ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF have been deployed to the spot," he stated.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the trapped people under an avalanche, saying the government's priority is to evacuate all those who are out of reach safely.
"Spoke to Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami ji, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Our priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the accident," Mr Shah said.
उत्तराखंड के चमोली में ग्लेशियर फटने के संदर्भ में मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी, DG ITBP और DG NDRF से बात की। हादसे में फँसे लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालना हमारी प्राथमिकता है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2025
स्थानीय प्रशासन बचाव कार्यों में पूरी तत्परता से लगा हुआ है। NDRF की दो टीमें भी जल्द ही घटना स्थल पर…
The local administration is engaged in rescue operations with full readiness. Two teams of NDRF are also reaching the spot soon," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.
Video: Snowfall Continues In Mana, 16 Workers Rescued, 41 Still Trapped
Mana is located five kilometres from Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Due to heavy snowfall, the region is mostly cut off during winter. The trapped workers are working for the Border Roads Organisation, ensuring the maintenance of highways, and clearing snow from roads for movement of troops since it's a border area.
#WATCH | Heavy snowfall continues near Mana in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025
57 labourers engaged in snow clearance near Mana trapped after an avalanche hit the area. 10 labourers have been rescued; search and rescue mission for the remaining persons is underway.
(Video… pic.twitter.com/BpFHWVgXbA
Live Updates: Heavy Snowfall Continues In Mana, Work On To Clear Roads
Heavy snowfall continues in the region, and GREF is working on clearing the road between Joshimath and Mana. Additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised to Mana to assist with the rescue and medical aid.
Uttarakhand | At around 07:15 am on 28 February 2025, a BRO Labour Camp, located between Mana and Badrinath, was struck by an avalanche, burying 57 workers inside eight containers and one shed.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025
The Indian Army’s swift response teams, comprising more than 100 personnel from the… pic.twitter.com/wSeRfmrcra
Live Updates: First Visuals Of Army's Rescue Op
#IndianArmy#SuryaCommand— SuryaCommand_IA (@suryacommand) February 28, 2025
An avalanche struck a GREF Camp near Mana village in Garhwal Sector. A number of labourers are feared to be trapped. Indian Army’s IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations inspite of continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches. So far 10… pic.twitter.com/adVcAu9g4g
Live Updates: Chief Minister Holds Meeting At Disaster Control Room
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the state's top officials at the State Disaster Control Room to review the progress in the ongoing operation to rescue the 47 labourers who are trapped in Chamoli after an avalanche hit near Mana.
#WATCH | Dehradun | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds a meeting with the state's top officials at State Disaster Control Room to review the progress in the ongoing operation to rescue the 47 labourers who are trapped in Chamoli after an avalanche hit near Mana pic.twitter.com/PiNI9fzEo0— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025