54 minutes ago

An avalanche hit snow-capped Mana at 7:17 am this morning, five kilometres from the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand, trapping 57 Border Roads Organisation workers. 

Forty-one workers are still missing, but 16 have been rescued and sent to the Army camp near Mana, a village bordering Tibet. The Army's Surya Command, which operates in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said, "The IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations despite continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches." 

At least 60-65 people are involved in the rescue operation which is taking place at 13,000 feet.

57 road construction workers were stationed in the BRO camp at the time of the incident, informed Deepam Seth, Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, while speaking to NDTV.

Here are the live updates: 

Feb 28, 2025 16:45 (IST)
Latest Visuals From Avalanche Rescue, Army, Paramilitary Disaster Response Forces Join Hands

Feb 28, 2025 16:36 (IST)
Four NDRF Teams Sent To Uttarakhand To Assist In Rescue Ops

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it is rushing four teams to Uttarakhand's border district of Chamoli where 41 BRO labourers have been trapped under an avalanche.

NDRF Director General (DG) Piyush Anand told PTI that apart from these teams, another four units have been kept on standby.

"The rescue mission has been activated and the Union home minister (Amit Shah) has directed for a quick response. Four NDRF teams are being rushed (to the spot)," he said.

Officials said two of these four teams have been rushed from a nearby regional response centre (RRC) of the NDRF in Dehradun while the other two have been diverted from Joshimath, where they were undertaking a familiarisation exercise.

Feb 28, 2025 16:30 (IST)
Watch: Latest Update On Rescue Op And What Authorities Are Saying

Feb 28, 2025 16:28 (IST)
Live Updates: Heavy Rain, Snowfall Alert Issued For High-Altitude Areas In Uttarakhand

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh issued an avalanche warning for a period of 24 hours at 5 pm on Thursday for places located above 2,400 metres in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts.

The MeT office in Dehradun also predicted isolated heavy rain and snowfall in locations situated at 3,500 metres and above in these districts on Friday morning. Following this, the State Emergency Operations Centre here alerted concerned district magistrates.

Feb 28, 2025 16:20 (IST)
Live Updates: Paramilitary Forces Also Deployed In Rescue Op

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has instructed officials to expedite the rescue operation. "Information has been received about an avalanche near the Border Roads Organisation between Mana village and Mana Pass. 57 workers were reportedly engaged in clearing snow for army movement. As of now, no fatalities have been reported. Rescue teams from ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF have been deployed to the spot," he stated.

Feb 28, 2025 16:07 (IST)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the trapped people under an avalanche, saying the government's priority is to evacuate all those who are out of reach safely.

"Spoke to Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami ji, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Our priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the accident," Mr Shah said.

The local administration is engaged in rescue operations with full readiness. Two teams of NDRF are also reaching the spot soon," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Feb 28, 2025 16:04 (IST)
Video: Snowfall Continues In Mana, 16 Workers Rescued, 41 Still Trapped

Mana is located five kilometres from Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Due to heavy snowfall, the region is mostly cut off during winter. The trapped workers are working for the Border Roads Organisation, ensuring the maintenance of highways, and clearing snow from roads for movement of troops since it's a border area.

Feb 28, 2025 16:00 (IST)
Live Updates: Heavy Snowfall Continues In Mana, Work On To Clear Roads

Heavy snowfall continues in the region, and GREF is working on clearing the road between Joshimath and Mana. Additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised to Mana to assist with the rescue and medical aid.

Feb 28, 2025 15:58 (IST)
Live Updates: First Visuals Of Army's Rescue Op

Feb 28, 2025 15:57 (IST)
Live Updates: Chief Minister Holds Meeting At Disaster Control Room

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the state's top officials at the State Disaster Control Room to review the progress in the ongoing operation to rescue the 47 labourers who are trapped in Chamoli after an avalanche hit near Mana.

