Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti: PM Modi, Others Remember The Dalit Icon

Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary: Dalit crusader Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered on his jayanti

Today is the birth aniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and others paid rich tributes the freedom fighter and Dalit Icon, Jagjivan Ram, on his 114th birth anniversary. "A humble tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a freedom fighter and an ardent advocate of social justice, on his birth anniversary. ..," PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister said Jagjivan Ram "will always be a source of inspiration" who worked tirelessly for the "underprivileged and deprived section of the society."

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पैरोकार बाबू जगजीवन राम को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। समाज के शोषितों और वंचितों के उत्थान के लिए उनके प्रभावी प्रयास सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Jagjivan Ram, popularly known as Babuji, was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who dedicated his life for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden. "My tributes to the great freedom fighter, social reformer and astute administrator, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, on his birth anniversary today. He was a visionary leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities," tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

My tributes to the great freedom fighter, social reformer & astute administrator, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, on his birth anniversary today. He was a visionary leader who served the nation with distinction in various capacities. #BabuJagjivanRampic.twitter.com/pPUb2DnkXt — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 5, 2021

"....Babu Jagjivan Ram contributed greatly towards our country, as a freedom fighter, as a member of the Constituent Assembly and the first Cabinet and as a Deputy PM. He worked to attain equality for untouchables, contributed to Green Revolution and organized rural labour movement in Bihar," tweeted the Congress party.

Babu Jagjivan Ram contributed greatly towards our country, as a freedom fighter, as a member of the Constituent Assembly & the first Cabinet & as a Deputy PM. He worked to attain equality for untouchables, contributed to Green Revolution & organized rural labor movement in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/flr5xgf6aF — Congress (@INCIndia) April 5, 2021

Babu Jagjivan Ram holds a world record of being a parliamentarian for 50 years between 1936 and 1986. He was the defence minister of India during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Babu Jagjivan Ram was also the deputy prime minister of the country between 1977 and 1979.

During India's Independent movement, Babu Jagjivan Ram founded the All-India Depressed Classes League in 1935 that worked towards equality for the 'untouchables'. He was extremely proficient in Sanskrit and was invited to join Banaras Hindu University by the founder Madan Mohan Malviya.