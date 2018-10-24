'I Am The Item Girl Of The BJP': Azam Khan

The BJP called Azam Khan "mentally deranged".

Reacting to the second police complaint filed against him in the last few days, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said the BJP contests all the elections in his name, and he was an "item girl" for the party.

Days after his former party colleague Amar Singh filed a complaint for threatening him, another FIR was registered against him today for allegedly making an objectionable comment against Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, two years ago.

"They contest all the elections on my name. The last assembly election was fought on my name and the same is the case with the coming Lok Sabha elections," Mr Khan said.

"I am the item girl of the BJP," he said.

Azam Khan said he keeps getting summons and warrants, and he lost track of cases filed against him.

"The present state of affairs is such that I do not remember how many cases have been filed against me and where," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Badaun.

The complaint has been filed by Ambedkar Mahasabha general secretary Amarnath Prajapati, alleging Mr Khan made the objectionable comment during the inauguration of the Haj House in Ghaziabad in 2016.

"Azam Khan has become mentally deranged. The days of politics of vote bank, appeasement and corruption, which he had been indulging in, are over," Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said.