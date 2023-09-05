Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Shares Pics Of Under-Construction Temple

The trust wrote on Twitter, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - First Floor."

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday shared pictures of the first floor of the Ram Temple which is currently under construction in Ayodhya.

Taking to X (former Twitter), Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - First Floor."

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर - प्रथम तल



pic.twitter.com/OUEw7a9xLh — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) September 5, 2023

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 19 took stock of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prior to this, CM Yogi also offered his prayers to Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier on November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

