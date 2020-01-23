Kashmir, Ayodhya, CAA: In Delhi, Amit Shah Seeks Votes On Centre's Moves

Amit Shah pointed out Arvind Kejriwal became Chief Minister with help of Anna Hazare

The scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the promise of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Citizenship Amendment Act -- Union minister Amit Shah showcased the key moves of the BJP-led Central government to seek votes in the Delhi assembly elections. He also had much to say about the "mis-governance" of Arvind Kejriwal and his series of electoral setbacks after the record victory in Delhi in 2015.

"Five years ago, the people of Delhi voted in Kejriwal with a lot of trust. I'm here today to remind him that he has forgotten the promises he made. You said you will build 1000 schools. How many schools have you built? Kejriwal said there will be new hospitals and flyovers, but there are no new flyovers. There are no new colleges. You didn't clean the Yamuna, you dirtied the tap water in the homes," he said while campaigning in southwest Delhi a few hours after the Chief Minister's roadshow in the area.

Questioning Mr Kejriwal's commitment to anti-corruption, he said, "You became Chief Minister with help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi-ji brought it, you didn't implement it here." The Chief Minister had moved to politics after being part of Gandhian activist Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement.

The minister also repeated the BJP allegation that it is because of the Delhi government that Kanhaiya Kumar and others who allegedly shouted anti-national slogans at an event in Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, are walking free today.

Mr Kejriwal, Amit Shah said, has not won a single election in the last 5 years. "He lost elections in Varanasi, Haryana, Punjab, including the MCD election, then lost all seats in Lok Sabha election also. After winning an election, all the elections have been defeated by the people of Delhi," he added.

Over the last five years, the Aam Aadmi Party government has been at loggerheads with the centre. This time, the BJP, which won only three of Delhi's 70 assembly seats in 2015, is pulling all stops to wrest the state.

The party has drawn up a list of 40 star campaigners and planned an unprecedented 5,000 rallies and public meetings - each of them to be attended by not more than 200 people.

The eye-popping number means the BJP will host three to four rallies every day in each of Delhi's 70 constituencies - totalling 250 a day over the next 20 days.

Elections will be held in Delhi on February 8, the votes will be counted on February 11.