The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a circular suspending domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17 after the Home Ministry extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 3.



However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on May 3.