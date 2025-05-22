"Avenged April 22 In 22 Minutes, Sindoor Boils In My Veins": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a public rally in Rajasthan today, said that India avenged the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in 22 minutes through Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan that targeted several locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"In response to the April 22 attack, we destroyed the nine biggest hideouts of the terrorists in 22 minutes. The enemies of the world and the country have seen what happens when vermilion turns into gun powder," Prime Minister Modi said in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

“Not blood, sindoor boils in my veins”: PM Modi added.

The Indian retaliatory military action was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. According to government sources, around 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated during this operation.

"India is united to fight terrorism. The gunshots (Pahalgam terror attack) hit 140 crore Indians. We struck at the heart of terror. The government gave a free hand to the military and the armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train.

After inaugurating the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, PM Modi interacted with school students. PM Modi also offered his prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke.