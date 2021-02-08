Australian PM Scott Morrison Expresses Support After Uttarakhand Glacier Collapse

Scott Morrison has expressed support to India after glacier burst left atleast 7 people dead.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday expressed support to India after glacier burst left atleast 7 people dead and over 170 missing in Uttarakhand.

Taking to Twitter, Morrison said that Austalia stands with ''one of its closest friends at this very difficult time''.

"Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Following the incident, leaders across the world including French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki expressed condolences to the victims of the glacial burst.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Mr Rawat has said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.