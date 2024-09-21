Atishi Takes Oath As Delhi Chief Minister, Youngest Leader To Hold Top Post

AAP leader Atishi took oath as Delhi Chief Minister today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi today took oath as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, days after Arvind Kejriwal got bail in the Delhi liquor policy case and announced his resignation. Atishi is the youngest leader to become Delhi's Chief Minister.

Before she took oath, she and AAP leaders who are part of her cabinet met Mr Kejriwal.

Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra, is the face in Atishi's cabinet. The others are Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj. All of them took oath as new ministers.

The oath ceremony was a low-key event as the mood in the AAP is not upbeat due to Mr Kejriwal's resignation.

Atish is Delhi's third woman Chief Minister after Sushma Swaraj of the BJP and Sheila Dikshit of the Congress. The Kalkaji MLA held multiple portfolios in the previous Arvind Kejriwal government.

She has to prove her government's majority in the 70-member assembly in a special session on September 26-27.