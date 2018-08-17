Atal Bihari Vajpayee Laid Foundation Of Good Governance: Yogi Adityanath

It is difficult to find a large-hearted personality like him, Chief Minister Adityanath said. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday deeply condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him a leader who laid the foundation of good governance by linking politics to values and ideals.

"Vajpayee always gave priority to values and ideals in politics," Yogi Adityanath said, adding that in his death, an era has come to a close in Indian politics.

In a condolence message issued by his office, the Chief Minister underlined that national interest was on top of the mind of the former Prime Minister. It was due to his services to the nation that he was conferred the nation''s highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna.

The late leader, Yogi Adityanath said, had imbibed his values and traditions of national service from Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

"Atalji was a multi-faceted personality, an inspiration and a popular leader, who was accepted by all," the Chief Minister stated.

It is difficult to find a large-hearted personality like him, Chief Minister Adityanath said and added that his impeccable public life spanning across six decades would always be remembered.