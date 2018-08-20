Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Ashes To Be Immersed In Tripura Rivers: Biplab Deb

Biplab Deb said his party will hold a Kalash Yatra carrying Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes.

Agartala: 

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be brought to Tripura and immersed in the major rivers of the state, according to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

"We will bring Vajpayee's ashes to Tripura. BJP workers will immerse them in river Gomati, Howrah, Deo and Manu," Mr Deb told reporters in Agartala last evening.

The chief minister said his party will hold a Kalash Yatra carrying the ashes of the former Prime Minister.

Mr Deb also informed that BJP will hold condolence meetings in the state for Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

