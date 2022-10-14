Elections 2022 Dates Live Updates: Election Dates For Himachal Pradesh Announced

Election dates for Himachal Pradesh were announced today, polling in the state will take place on November 12 and the counting will take place on December 8. The election commission did not announce the dates for Gujarat elections. Back-to-back rallies and visits by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have set the stage for the crucial elections in the two BJP-ruled states.
The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 while that of Himachal Pradesh ends on January 8. The Election Commission officials recently visited both the states to review election preparedness.
The Gujarat assembly has 182 seats with 92 as the majority mark; in Himachal Pradesh, which has 68 assembly seats, 35 is the majority.
Last Date of Nominations - 25 Oct
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations -27 Oct
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures -29 Oct
Date of Poll -12 Nov
Date of Counting - 8 Dec
