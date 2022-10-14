Elections 2022 Dates Live Updates: Election Dates For Himachal Pradesh Announced

Assembly Elections 2022: The Election Commission officials recently visited both the states

Election dates for Himachal Pradesh were announced today, polling in the state will take place on November 12 and the counting will take place on December 8. The election commission did not announce the dates for Gujarat elections. Back-to-back rallies and visits by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have set the stage for the crucial elections in the two BJP-ruled states.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 while that of Himachal Pradesh ends on January 8. The Election Commission officials recently visited both the states to review election preparedness.

The Gujarat assembly has 182 seats with 92 as the majority mark; in Himachal Pradesh, which has 68 assembly seats, 35 is the majority.

Here are the LIVE updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Oct 14, 2022 15:48 (IST) There is a difference of 40 days between the two state elections... hence this convention is followed. Eelection Commission does not want the overall election process to continue for too long, Chief Election Commissioner said.



Oct 14, 2022 15:47 (IST) Chief Election Commissioner said the counting is after 26 days of polling in Himachal Pradesh and "we should not worry about the cold weather...counting can be done in it."

Oct 14, 2022 15:40 (IST) Election dates for Gujarat not being announced today

Oct 14, 2022 15:34 (IST) 2022 Election Schedule / Election Date for Himachal Pradesh



Himachal Pradesh

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification -17 Oct

Last Date of Nominations - 25 Oct

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations -27 Oct

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures -29 Oct

Date of Poll -12 Nov

Date of Counting - 8 Dec



Oct 14, 2022 15:24 (IST) Watch: Election Commission Announces Election Dates In Himachal Pradesh And Gujarat



