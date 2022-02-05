Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: BJP To Release UP Manifesto

Days ahead of the start of the seven-phased state elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP will today release its "Sankalp Patra" or manifesto. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Yogi Adityanath will be present.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is giving a tough fight to the ruling party in the key state which also happens to be one of the most populous in the country and has interesting dynamics at play.

Four other states will vote to form the next government in this season of assembly polls - Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

In Punjab, the ruling Congress is likely to announce its chief ministerial candidate tomorrow.

Here Are The Highlights On Assembly Elections 2022:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 05, 2022 11:35 (IST) Punjab Elections - Manish Tewari's Swipe At Congress Over Punjab Campaign List: "No Secret"

Congress leader Manish Tewari took a sharp swipe at his party this morning after his name was missing from the list of star campaigners in Punjab. Congress leader Manish Tewari took a sharp swipe at his party this morning after his name was missing from the list of star campaigners in Punjab.

Feb 05, 2022 11:14 (IST) Video: UP Minister Runs To File His Nomination

#WATCH | UP Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari sprinted to Collectorate Office in Ballia y'day as he was running late to file his nomination. Y'day nominations were scheduled to be filed by 3 pm & the minister was running late, nomination process still ongoing#UttarPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/99HSIPHwoA - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022