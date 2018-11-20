Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi To Hold Multiple Rallies In Mizoram Today: Live Updates

Mizoram is the only state where Congress is in power in the North-East at present.

With assembly elections in Mizoram and Telangana round the corner, political parties have lined up their star campaigners to address various rallies across these states. BJP and Congress have lined up a series of public meetings in Mizoram for the November 28 elections. While BJP President Amit Shah will address three public meetings in the state today - Lawngtlai, Champhai and Vairengte, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Champhai and Aizawl.

In Telangana, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is scheduled to hold multiple rallies for the December 7 state election.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Madhya Pradesh, where he will hold three rallies.

Here are the LIVE updates on election rallies in Mizoram and Telangana: