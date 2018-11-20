NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi To Hold Multiple Rallies In Mizoram Today: Live Updates

Assembly Elections 2018: Mizoram is the only state where Congress is in power in the North-East at present.

All India | Posted by | Updated: November 20, 2018 10:53 IST
New Delhi: 

With assembly elections in Mizoram and Telangana round the corner, political parties have lined up their star campaigners to address various rallies across these states. BJP and Congress have lined up a series of public meetings in Mizoram for the November 28 elections. While BJP President Amit Shah will address three public meetings in the state today - Lawngtlai, Champhai and Vairengte, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Champhai and Aizawl.

In Telangana, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is scheduled to hold multiple rallies for the December 7 state election.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Madhya Pradesh, where he will hold three rallies.

Here are the LIVE updates on election rallies in Mizoram and Telangana:


Nov 20, 2018
10:51 (IST)
Nov 20, 2018
10:19 (IST)
According to reports, Amit Shah would arrive at the Lengpui airport near Aizawl and visit southernmost Mizoram's Lawngtlai, Myanmar-border Champhai and Assam border Vairengte by helicopter where he would address public rallies.

He would come to Aizawl from Vairengte and release the BJP's manifesto/vision document for the state before leaving for Delhi.
Nov 20, 2018
10:17 (IST)
Mizoram is the only state where Congress is in power in the North-East at present and hence its great challenge for the party to defend its fort.
MizoramTelangana
