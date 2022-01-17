Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Poll Body To Meet Today On Punjab's Request To Defer Elections

Whether the assembly election in Punjab can be postponed as requested by leaders of several political parties will be discussed at a meeting of the Election Commission today, sources have said. The Election Commission is likely to announce its decision on this matter around noon, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be named.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a letter to the Election Commission suggested the assembly polls on February 14 should be deferred by at least six days factoring in Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.
"I met party leaders to discuss the ensuing assembly elections. The final list of candidates will be announced on January 19," said the Goa Chief Minister.
Here are the Live updates on Assembly Election 2022:
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its first list of 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
At 55, the party gave the maximum number of tickets to candidates from backward classes in the list.
Just weeks ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday expelled Harak Singh Rawat, a minister in the state government, from the party following more than a month of internal wrangling.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about removing Mr Rawat from the cabinet, party leaders said.
The BJP has removed Mr Rawat from its primary membership for six years for anti-party activities, according to them.