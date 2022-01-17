Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Poll Body To Meet Today On Punjab's Request To Defer Elections

Assembly Elections 2022: 5 states will vote over seven phases starting February 10. (File)

Whether the assembly election in Punjab can be postponed as requested by leaders of several political parties will be discussed at a meeting of the Election Commission today, sources have said. The Election Commission is likely to announce its decision on this matter around noon, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be named.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a letter to the Election Commission suggested the assembly polls on February 14 should be deferred by at least six days factoring in Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19.

"I met party leaders to discuss the ensuing assembly elections. The final list of candidates will be announced on January 19," said the Goa Chief Minister.

Here are the Live updates on Assembly Election 2022:

Jan 17, 2022 11:23 (IST) UP Polls: AAP's 1st List Of 150 Candidates Out, 55 From Backward Castes

At 55, the party gave the maximum number of tickets to candidates from backward classes in the list.