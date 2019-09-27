By Election Results Hamirpur, Dantewada, Pala, Badharghat Live Updates: Relief For Ruling LDF With Pala Bypoll Win

Dantewada by election results: Important pointers

Counting of votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll started at 8 am today at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) campus in Dantewada district headquarters amid tight security. The voter turnout in the bypoll in Dantewada, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was 60.59 per cent.





The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this Naxal-hit seat where bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April this year.





Nine contestants are in the fray but the main fight is between the Congress and the BJP.



