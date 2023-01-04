Assam Forms Committee To Probe Bulldozer Action Against Riot Accused

A committee has been formed to identify the officers responsible for bulldozing the house of a riot accused in the Nagaon district last year, the state government informed the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.

The panel will be led by the Assam Chief Secretary, said the state's Advocate General D Saikia.

The bulldozer action came after a mob attacked a police station over the alleged custodial death of a fish seller last May. Those in the mob had alleged that the policemen killed Safiqul Islam as he was unable to pay bribe.

A division bench led by Chief Justice RM Chhaya, taking up the case on its own, observed that it expects the government to give compensation to the people affected by the "illegal action".

Mr Saikia informed the court that appropriate action will be taken against "erring officers" in 15 days.

"A committee consisting of the Chief Secretary of the State of Assam is inquiring into the incident of bulldozing of the house, and appropriate action shall be taken against the erring officers within a period of 15 days from today," Mr Saikia said.