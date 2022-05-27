IAS Officer Walks Barefoot Through Mud In Flood-Hit Assam, Pic Is Viral

Cachar district in Assam has been badly hit by floods and the IAS officer inspected various affected areas on Wednesday

The officer, Keerthi Jalli, as seen with another woman who was rescued in the Assam floods

Visuals of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Keerthi Jalli visiting flood-hit areas in Assam's Cachar district have gone viral on social media.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer, shared an image of the officer posted in Assam. He applauded her effort by tweeting a “folded hands” emoji. The image showed Ms Jalli, with her muddied feet, smiling as she's standing in a boat alongside another woman.

Several Twitter users have praised her for reaching out to those who have been affected, and her commitment to service.

At the time of writing, the tweet was liked over 41,000 times

Here are a few responses:

Some users also shared other photos of Ms Jalli, either wading through mud or walking through a slippery stretch to reach out to people.

Cachar has been badly hit by the recent floods in Assam. Thousands of people are still sheltered in temporary relief camps across the district. The deputy commissioner inspected various flood-affected areas on Wednesday.

This news comes at a time when an IAS couple — Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga — who used to walk their dog at a government-run stadium in Delhi, leading to closure of sporting activities at the facility earlier than usual, have been transferred to different states. While Mr Khirwar was the Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue), his wife worked for the Delhi government as the secretary for land and building.

