IAS Officer Walks Barefoot Through Mud In Flood-Hit Assam, Pic Is Viral

The officer, Keerthi Jalli, as seen with another woman who was rescued in the Assam floods

Visuals of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Keerthi Jalli visiting flood-hit areas in Assam's Cachar district have gone viral on social media.

Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer, shared an image of the officer posted in Assam. He applauded her effort by tweeting a “folded hands” emoji. The image showed Ms Jalli, with her muddied feet, smiling as she's standing in a boat alongside another woman.

Keerthi Jalli IAS, Deputy Commissioner Cachar.???? pic.twitter.com/n5CsOoAFMu — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 26, 2022

Several Twitter users have praised her for reaching out to those who have been affected, and her commitment to service.

At the time of writing, the tweet was liked over 41,000 times

India needs dedicated government servants for its citizens..people from all walk of life will appreciate their work if they are honest nd straight forward.this will transform the entire country to positive growth nd social networking will be much better..leads to social harmony — Sundaravadivel S (@Sundara84408385) May 27, 2022

I am from Silchar Cachar and trust me this woman is from a different planet. No doubt abt it. She has enormous amount of respect in everybody there. Salute ???????????? — Geetikanthaa Daas (@ItsGK007) May 27, 2022

This is not the first time.



Even at her wedding during Covid outbreak.https://t.co/RUn7bfKIWz — Priyankar Bandyopadhyay (@spacetrash) May 27, 2022

Some users also shared other photos of Ms Jalli, either wading through mud or walking through a slippery stretch to reach out to people.

There are few more pics... She's a star ???? pic.twitter.com/zSVeM1WP05 — kzc (@kzc940) May 27, 2022

Cachar has been badly hit by the recent floods in Assam. Thousands of people are still sheltered in temporary relief camps across the district. The deputy commissioner inspected various flood-affected areas on Wednesday.

