Assam Doctor On Mission To Distribute 8,000 Car Stickers Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration

Bhaskar Gogoi applies a car sticker in Assam's Dibrugarh

A doctor in Assam's Dibrugarh has set out to distribute some 8,000 car stickers to celebrate the consecration of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Bhaskar Gogoi, who is also a member of the Assam Youth Commission, said he has already distributed hundreds of stickers in the city.

"We have been giving away car stickers for the past six days for the pran pratishtha of the Ram temple. We want to give at least 8,000 car stickers in Dibrugarh," Mr Gogoi said.

"We have 10 outlet points where the car stickers are available for free. Today, we came to Marwari Aarogya Bhawan Hospital and applied car stickers of Lord Ram in seven cars of doctors. It gives us a great pleasure that we could do whatever little we can for the Ram temple," said the doctor.

Mr Gogoi has in the past met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah one-to-one when they visited Dibrugarh. He had also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

A doctor on whose car a sticker was pasted thanked Mr Gogoi.

"It's really a great initiative by doctor Bhaskar Gogoi. We are really honoured to be part of this programme," said Dr Dibyajyoti Kalita.

VHP Dibrugarh vice president Vijay Kumar Ojha said Mr Gogoi has done a great initiative. "We are also part of this programme," Mr Ojha said.