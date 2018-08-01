Assam Citizen List, Rafale On Agenda For Congress Meeting On August 4

Rahul Gandhi has called the meeting of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, said sources

The Congress is likely to evolve its strategy on key issues of the National Register of Citizens and the Rafale deal at a meeting of the party's working committee on August 4.

Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called the meeting of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body.

Top party leaders will discuss and evolve a strategy on current political and economic situation, especially the issue of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the controversial Rafale deal, they said.

Advertisement

According to sources, the meeting is likely to take a call on the party's strategy moving forward on the contentious NRC issue.