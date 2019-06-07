Assam, Centre Get High Court Notice After Ex-Soldier Declared 'Foreigner'

Mohammad Sanaulla served the army for 30 years and then joined the Assam Border Police.

The Gauhati High Court today issued a notice to the centre and the Assam government following a petition by Mohammad Sanaulla, the retired Indian army soldier who was declared an illegal immigrant by a tribunal and sent to detention centre.

Notices have also been issued to National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and the investigation officer of the Assam Border Police Chandramal Das.

The court has however reserved the order on his bail petition.

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaisingh appeared in court on behalf of Mohammad Sanaulla.

Mohammad Sanaulla - who served the army for 30 years and then joined the Assam Border Police - was arrested and locked up at a detention centre last week.

Three men who allegedly signed the case report on Sanaulla had claimed that no investigation has been done in the case. They filed a police complaint, accusing Chandramal Das of fabricating the investigation report.