Assam Announces Evaluation Formula For Class 10, 12 Exams

As the exams for High School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) have been cancelled for the second time due to the Covid pandemic, the Assam education department on Thursday announced its criteria for evaluation of candidates.

The Assam government had constituted two committees after the exams had to be cancelled last month. The panels have announced its recommendations.

"The HSLC (Class 10) results would be declared in the 40:40:20 ratio wherein 40 per cent marks will come from the annual exam of Class 9 and 40 per cent marks from Class 10/pre-Board exams. School teachers will be given the onus of awarding the remaining 20 per cent marks to students based on parameters such as attendance, internal assessment, discipline, etc," Dr Alok Buragohain, former Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and head of the committee (Class 10), said.

"The second formula is that schools which do not have any record of Class 10, 70 per cent will be awarded from Class 9 while 30 per cent will be awarded by school teachers who can judge on the basis of assignments. For physically challenged students, we have left it to the schools to evaluate and award them marks," Dr Buragohain said.

"The schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks and the variation should be within 10 per cent," he said, adding that the panel has resorted to a check-and-balance mechanism.

The committee for the Class XII exam under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has devised separate methods for subjects with practical and non-practical components across Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

"In regard to subjects with a practical component, 50 per cent marks will be taken from average marks in the best three subjects of the HSLC exam, 30 per cent marks will be from practicals while 10 per cent marks will be awarded by schools based on internal assessment/assignments and activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining marks will be awarded based on 10 per cent of the marks obtained out of 90 per cent," head of the committee and vice-chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Prof. Dipak Kumar Sharma said.

"For subjects without practical, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of the best of three subjects of HSLC and 40 per cent will be from internal assessments and other activities during Class 11 and 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be based on the marks secured out of 90 per cent," Mr Sharma added.

"For vocational subjects, 50 per cent marks will be from the average of best of three subjects of HSLC, 40 per cent marks will be from practicals while the remaining 10 per cent will be based on the marks secured out of 90 per cent," he said.

Mr Sharma further said that there would be no rank or highest marks in each subject.

Addressing reporters, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said that if any student is dissatisfied with the evaluation/marking system, he or she would be given a scope to appear in exams (for betterment) to be conducted by SEBA and AHSEC in September this year.

"We will try to conduct the exams by September 15 but if the situation does not permit then the exam will be held next year. Students will have to apply for the exam," Pegu said.