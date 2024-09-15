Assam Among Top 5 Growing States In India: Himanta Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam is one of the top five growing states

"In 2023, when we reflect on the last two-three years, our state is among the few in India that has continued to improve the economy. Assam has registered a growth of 13.9 per cent in terms of GSDP and 12.84 per cent in terms of per capita income in 2023-24, making it one of the top five fastest growing states in the country," Mr Sarma said at an event.

"When we look at the Economy Survey presented by the Finance Minister before parliament, you will see there are four states above Assam that registered 12 per cent growth in fiscal 2024," Mr Sarma said.

"Irrespective of the volume of the economy, the percentage of growth Assam registered in 2023-24 shows it is among the top five growing states in the country. Our unemployment rate has decreased from 8 per cent to 6 per cent in the same period. If you look at the landscape of India in 2024, no other state has reduced unemployment rate except Assam," he said.

"Today Assam can boast of being one of the investment-friendly states. We have implemented policies which will encourage investments. The overall private-public investment will be the first semiconductor assembling unit with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Tata's investment in the semiconductor unit is up to Rs 27,000 crore, which will create 27,000 direct and indirect unemployment," he said.

"I got a letter from Reliance and they have chosen Assam to set up a biorefinery. They will set up six biorefineries in the country and Assam will be one of the states where they will build a refinery," Mr Sarma said.