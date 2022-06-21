"Ask Something Sensible": Sharad Pawar Scoffs At Question On Tie-Up With BJP

Mr Pawar's party has 53 MLAs who can be crucial even for the opposition BJP.

Ask something sensible, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar scoffed at a reporter when asked if his party is open to going with the BJP in case the Maharashtra government falls due to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Mr Pawar on Tuesday alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra but expressed confidence that Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, where he will be part of the joint opposition's meeting to decide on the presidential candidate, he said his party will support the Shiv Sena as it braves the backlash of Maharashtra minister and top Sena leader Eknath Shinde's desperate attempt to maintain political relevance.

"It is an internal matter of Shiv Sena, they will inform us after assessing the situation," Sharad Pawar said.

Mr Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and told the reporter his party can also sit in the opposition if the government falls.

He said he would meet Uddhav Thackeray later in the day and would be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate.

"There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray," he told reporters.

The NCP chief said Eknath Shinde, who has turned a rebel along with some MLAs, never told them about his chief ministerial ambitions.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra coalition went into crisis mode after minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 21 more MLAs moved to a hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat.

Mr Pawar's party has 53 MLAs who can be crucial even for the opposition BJP, in any attempt to topple the government.