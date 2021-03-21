'Dear Superheroes': Academic Pratap Bhanu Mehta's Letter to Ashoka Students

Pratap Bhanu Mehta had quit as Ashoka University's vice-chancellor two years ago

Academician and political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta, whose resignation from Ashoka University last week reignited a discussion on the consequences of criticising the BJP, wrote an open letter to the university's students - whom he addressed as "superheroes" - on Sunday, praising them for a "bracing moral clarity and deep political wisdom" and "rebellion grounded in a concern for freedom and democracy".

In his letter Mr Mehta, a vocal critic of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government, spoke of "dark shadows of authoritarianism" that needed to be fought in a "principled and intelligent" manner, and indicated he drew comfort from the "poise and articulacy with which you (the students) defended important values and demanded accountability".

"Ashoka as an institution stands indicted before your bracing moral clarity and deep political wisdom. Your protests instantly grasped what we, your elders, failed to adequately understand. Your protest was not about two individuals. It was about Ashoka's institutional integrity. But it was also about the dark and ominous shadows that loom over India democracy," Mr Mehta wrote.

"Your 'rebellion' was grounded in a concern for freedom and democracy. You carried it out with dignity, grace and, I might add, based on memes some of you shared, some serious artistic creativity... " he added.

Describing himself as "personally overwhelmed" by all the support, Mr Mehta said Ashoka University's reputation would be enhanced by the students' protests, which "should make anyone want to associate with this university".

"You are its beating heart and soul and nothing can damage that..." he said.

Earlier today the university admitted to "lapses in institutional processes", and said it would "work to rectify" these slips "in consultation with all stakeholders".

"This will reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom which have always been at the core of the Ashoka University ideals," a joint statement - from senior university officials and Mr Mehta and Arvind Subramanian - said.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta's Letter To Ashoka University Students by NDTV on Scribd

A critic of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Mr Mehta quit as Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor in July 2019 but remained a professor. On Tuesday he resigned from that position too, saying his "association with the university may be considered a political liability".

"My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens, is perceived to carry risks for the university. In the interests of the University I resign," he said in his resignation letter.

Two days later, Arvind Subramanian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former Chief Economic Advisor, also resigned, expressing sadness at Mr Mehta's departure.

Around 150 intellectuals from some of the world's best known universities and colleges wrote an open letter on Sunday, expressing solidarity with Mr Mehta, who is regarded as one of India's top scholars on politics and political theory, constitutional law, governance and political economy.

Their exits - from what is said to be India's first privately-funded institution of higher education that is dedicated to the liberal arts - sparked widespread protests.

Those who expressed solidarity included former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.