'Ashok Gehlot Wasn't Aware': Rajasthan Minister On Anti-Corruption Order

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the government disagreed with the order.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was not aware of a controversial order by the new chief of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and it will have to be taken back, a minister has said after the opposition alleged it showed an attempt to shield the corrupt.

The names of people caught through decoy operations in corruption cases cannot be made public till they are found guilty in a trial, officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan were told in the order, triggering a backlash.

"We don't agree with this order. The DG (Director General of the ACB) is answerable to the people's representatives. This is a democracy," Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told NDTV.

"Ashok Gehlot, I am convinced, was not aware of this order. He is a seasoned politician. He understands the repercussions. They will have to take the order back... The Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate also reveal names," he added.

In an order issued shortly after he assumed additional charge as the ACB chief, Hemant Priyadarshy had said only the rank or designation, and the department of the accused should be shared with the media when they were caught in a corruption scandal.

The opposition BJP targeted the state government over the order while questioning its intention.

Mr Priyadarshy, however, said according to the guidelines of the Supreme court, the name and photo of the accused cannot be publicised unless proven guilty. "There is a legal backup behind the order," he told news agency PTI.

BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted a copy of the order and said the Congress is with the "corrupt and the corrupt are with the Congress".

Terming the order a 'Tughlaqi Farman', Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the freedom of the press is being violated by the order.

It has been passed to give protection to the corrupt, he alleged.