Asaram Bapu's Son Narayan Sai Convicted In Rape Case

All India | (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: April 26, 2019 14:03 IST
Narayan Sai was accused of raping his father's disciple. (File)


Surat, Gujarat: 

A court in Surat today found son of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu Narayan Sai guilty in a rape case. 

The sessions court in Surat said it will pronounce the sentence in the case on April 30. 

Narayan Sai was arrested in rape case of a Surat-based woman who was a disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005.

