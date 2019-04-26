Asaram Bapu's Son Narayan Sai Convicted In Rape Case

A court in Surat today found son of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu Narayan Sai guilty in a rape case.
The sessions court in Surat said it will pronounce the sentence in the case on April 30.
Narayan Sai was arrested in rape case of a Surat-based woman who was a disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005.
(With inputs from agencies)
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.