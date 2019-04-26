Asaram Bapu's Son Narayan Sai Convicted In Rape Case

Narayan Sai was accused of raping his father's disciple. (File)

A court in Surat today found son of self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu Narayan Sai guilty in a rape case.

The sessions court in Surat said it will pronounce the sentence in the case on April 30.

Narayan Sai was arrested in rape case of a Surat-based woman who was a disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005.

(With inputs from agencies)



