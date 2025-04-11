As Tulsi Gabbard Sparks EVM Debate In US, Why Indian Ones Are Foolproof

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claimed she found evidence of vulnerabilities in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the US. Elon Musk also demanded a return to paper ballot. However, Indian EVMs are the safest. We explain.

Here's your 5-point cheat sheet to this story Some countries use EVMs that are a mix of multiple systems, machines, ballot papers and processes including private networks and the Internet. The number of electors in any of these countries is less than one-fifth of nearly 100 crore, or a billion Indian voters. India uses a very simple and rugged EVM which cannot be connected to either Internet, WiFi, or infrared. Indian EVMs have stood legal scrutiny by the Supreme Court, and are invariably checked and verified by political parties at various stages including the conduct of mock polls. While pressing the button of choice, the voter can also see the corresponding voter-verifiable paper trail (VVPAT) slip, which ensures the voter's satisfaction and confidence. Over five crore VVPAT slips have been verified and matched while counting in front of contesting candidates. Counting of any number of votes, even 100 crore, can be completed in less than a day. The EVMs are also stored in strongrooms guarded by central police forces.

