As Rahul Gandhi Launches Book On MK Stalin, An Opposition Get-Together

Rahul Gandhi will launch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's biography on Monday in an event that is turning out to be an opposition get-together of sorts.

Besides the Congress leader, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah are also expected to attend the book release in Chennai.

Rahul Gandhi will release "Ungalil Oruvan" or One Among You, the first part of Mr Stalin's biography spanning his early years.

Mr Stalin appears to be the common factor in another opposition meeting in the works, one planned by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee recently said she would organise a meeting of Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled states. Mr Stalin has RSVP-ed.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also agreed to join the meet.

Mr Rao, on the other hand, has been busy with his own mission to rally opposition forces against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 national election.

Last Sunday, Mr Rao flew down to Mumbai for lunch on the invitation of his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray. He also met with Mr Thackeray's ally Sharad Pawar, whose NCP, along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress, rules Maharashtra in an alliance.

Both Mamata Banerjee and Mr Rao (or KCR), have been dismissive about a role for the Congress in any grouping to take on the BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will share a stage for the first time since the 2020 Bihar election results, which caused a rift between their parties.

The Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition, just short of a majority, blamed the Congress for dragging down the opposition's tally in Bihar. Recently, the RJD leader declared that his party would not contest local polls in partnership with the Congress.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, however, still remains one of the Congress's strongest champions. He has often suggested that any front to counter the BJP cannot exclude the Congress.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi's comments on Tamil Nadu in parliament were praised by Mr Stalin. Mr Gandhi had accused the ruling BJP of hurting federalism and following the "idea of a king versus the idea of a union of states."



Mr Stalin tweeted: "I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect."