As North India Shivers In Cold Wave, Here's A List Of Coldest Places Today

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature dropped to below the freezing point in the mountains while dense fog engulfed several places across north India this morning. The visibility was low due to the fog across northern India, especially in Delhi where the minimum temperature dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius. However, Delhi may see a respite from the cold wave due to a western disturbance that will reduce fog and allow more sunlight to hit the surface.

Here are some of the coldest places in India today:

Leh in Ladakh recorded a minimum temperature of -11degrees Celsius with Kargil seeing the mercury dropping to 9.7 degrees Celsius. Diskit Nubra, another mountainous region in Ladakh, recorded a minimum temperature of -9.2 degrees. Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature -4.8 degrees Celsius this morning while Jammu city recorded 2.5 degrees. Pahalgam recorded -6.7 degrees and Gulmarg -5.9 degrees minimum temperatures. Churu in Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature in the plains at 0.5 degrees Celsius. In Uttar Pradesh, Fursatganj recorded the lowest temperature at 7 degrees Celsius. In Uttarakhand, Barkot was among the coldest places recording a temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius this morning as a dense dog covered the city. Ayanagar was the coldest in Delhi at 4 degrees.