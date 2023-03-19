As Cops Comb Punjab For Khalistani Leader, Word Of Caution From Sikh Body

A day after Punjab police launching a massive operation to arrest Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked the government to avoid creating an atmosphere of terror in the state. Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Jathedar is its appointed head.

"Punjab has already suffered enough, and now it's time to move towards a better future," he said in a statement.

He said that Punjab has received deep wounds in the past and no government has taken steps to heal them.

The religious leader's statement comes at a time when the Centre and state are working together to arrest separatist leader Amritpal Singh.

Authorities have stepped up security at several places and suspended internet and SMS services across the state after his aides shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

The crackdown comes a month after Amritpal Singh and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash.