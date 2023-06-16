As Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears, A Warning From Income Tax Department

The last date to link Aadhaar and PAN is June 30.

Just weeks are left before the deadline for taxpayers to link Aadhaar with their PAN card ends. In March, the Income Tax department had extended the date till June 30. But it also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for taxpayers who apply for the linking till the last date. Now, in a tweet, the Income Tax department has again reminded taxpayers to not miss the deadline, warning them "miss it at your own risk". According to officials, linking one's PAN with Aadhaar is an important step to help curb tax evasion.

"As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023. Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today," the Income Tax department said in a June 13 tweet.

The accompanying notice also details penal action that taxpayers will face if their Aadhaar and PAN are not linked by the said date. This includes:

PAN cards of such taxpayers will become inoperative

Both tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be deducted/collected at higher rate in such cases

Any pending refunds and interest on such refunds will not be issued

How to check Aadhar-PAN Card link status online?



A taxpayer will have to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking.

On the homepage, click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status

The page that open will have two fields where the taxpayer needs to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

After the server checks the status, a pop-up message will be displayed. If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read: "Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar".

If the two documents are not linked, following message will appear on the screen: "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on 'Link Aadhaar' to link your Aadhaar with PAN".

In case the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the taxpayer will see this message: "Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on 'Link Aadhaar Status' link on Home Page."



Alternatively, taxpayers can also check the status by logging into the Income Tax portal and completing the following steps:

After logging in, the taxpayer needs to visit the 'Dashboard' on the homepage and click the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option

He/she can also go to 'My Profile' and click on the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option

If your Aadhaar is linked to the PAN, the Aadhaar number will be displayed. If the two documents are not linked, 'Link Aadhaar Status' will be displayed

The website will also show a check-the-status later if the request to link your Aadhaar with PAN card is pending with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

The Income Tax department has a dedicated FAQ page regarding the procedure to link PAN with Aadhaar to help taxpayers.