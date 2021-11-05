Aryan Khan Case Officer Sameer Wankhede Removed From Drugs-On-Cruise Probe

Sameer Wankhede has been at the centre of a major controversy after allegations from Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede - the NCB officer leading the investigation into the Aryan Khan drugs case, and against whom allegations of a Rs 8 crore payoff and extortion have been made - has been removed from the investigating team.

An SIT, or special investigation team, to be led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh, will take over the Aryan Khan case as well as four others that were being handled by Mr Wankhede.

Mr Wankhede has been at the centre of a major controversy after allegations from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and, more importantly, from Prabhakar Sail, an NCB witness in the Aryan Khan case, brought his record and his handling of cases into question.

Last week, amid a flurry of criticism and scrutiny, the anti-drugs agency publicly backed the senior officer, citing an "impeccable service record". Simultaneously, though, the agency also initiated an internal probe headed by Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh.