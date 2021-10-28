3 Days' Notice Before Arrest: High Court's Decision On Anti-Drugs Officer

Sameer Wankhede had written to the Mumbai police, seeking protection from legal action. (File)

Sameer Wankhede -- the zonal director of the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau -- went to the Bombay High Court today after the Mumbai police started investigating the corruption allegations against him. The officer sought protection from arrest and a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court, however, said he could have three working days' notice before arrest and disposed of the petition.

"The learned Public Prosecutor states that three working days' notice will be given before arrest. This statement made by the Public Prosecutor will suffice for this petition. This writ petition is disposed of. Needless to state, we have not commented on the merits of case," the court said.

The Mumbai police have formed a four-member team to investigate the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. One of the witnesses of the agency in the cruise ship case -- in which megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested -- has alleged that he was getting pay-offs in the case.

Prabhakar Sail, a bodyguard to KP Gosavi -- the private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral -- has alleged that his boss planned to demand crores from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, a portion of which was earmarked for Mr Wankhede. They planned to get Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was meant for Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail had said in his affidavit.

Stung by allegations -- which have been a boon to the leaders of Maharashtra's ruling alliance in their battle against the BJP -- the Narcotics Control Bureau had asked its vigilance section to investigate the issue. Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also asked the police to take cognizance of the issue and launch investigation.

Claiming he is being framed, Mr Wankhede had earlier written to Mumbai police chief Hemant Nagrale, seeking protection from possible legal action. But the police formed a four-member team yesterday to investigate the allegations.

Mr Wankhede also failed to get relief from court when he filed an affidavit. The special court said it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognisance of the document.

The NCB has backed the officer, saying in a statement on Monday that he has an "impeccable service record".