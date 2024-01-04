Arvind Kejriwal To Be Arrested Today? AAP Leaders Raise Alarm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested in the morning following a raid at his home, leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party have tweeted. Party sources said they are ready for any eventuality. Sources in the Enforcement Directorate – the central agency probing the money laundering angle in the alleged Delhi liquor scam which has called Mr Kejriwal for questioning several times -- have said they have no such information.

"News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal's residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely," posted senior party leader Aatishi on X, formerly Twitter.

News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal's residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 3, 2024

Similar posts were seen on the handles of senior party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jasmine Shah and Sandeep Pathak.

सुनने में आ रहा है कल सुबह मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल जी के घर ED पहुँच कर उन्हें गिरफ़्तार करने वाली है । — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 3, 2024

BREAKING



Sources confirm that ED is going to raid the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow morning.



He is likely to be arrested. — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) January 3, 2024

Mr Kejriwal has skipped summons for questioning thrice. Under the rules, a non-bailable warrant can be issued against him and he can be arrested.

Mr Kejriwal insists that the summons are "motivated" and says it is not clear whether he is being called as a witness or a suspect in the case.

With two of its leaders arrested and behind the bars, AAP has long been anticipating the eventuality and has discussed the possible courses of action. They even want Mr Kejriwal to remain the Chief Minister and do his job from jail.

The CBI contends that liquor companies were involved in framing the excise policy, which would have brought them a 12 per cent profit. A liquor lobby it dubbed the "South Group" had paid kickbacks, part of which was routed to public servants. The Enforcement Directorate alleged laundering of the kickbacks.

The BJP has alleged that the proceeds of the alleged scam were used by the AAP to fund its large-scale campaign in Gujarat, in which it got a 12.91 per cent votes and established itself as a national party.

The party has also taken a swipe at the Delhi Chief Minister, saying he is "shaking in fear" and is not appearing before the agency because he knows that he is the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor policy scam.