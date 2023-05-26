Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Meeting With Rahul Gandhi Amid Battle With Centre

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been meeting with various leaders (File)

Arvind Kejriwal today said he had requested a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to seek the party's support in parliament over the Centre's executive order on the control of Delhi bureaucrats.

"Sought time this morning to meet Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by the BJP government and also to discuss the general assault on the federal structure and prevailing political situation," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal's rare outreach to the Congress comes in the middle of attempts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 national election.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been meeting with various leaders to gain enough support to try and defeat the Centre's bill on the control of Delhi bureaucrats.

The bill will replace an ordinance passed last week to override a recent Supreme Court order that said the elected government in Delhi, not the Centre, has control over the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats.

The Congress had said it would consult with its regional leaders on whether to support AAP on the subject.