'Arvind Kejriwal Running Delhi Congress From Jail': Ex MLA Who Quit Party

The Congress leader also complained about the candidature of Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj.

Former Congress MLAs, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya, who resigned from the party over the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, asked why it entered into an alliance with a party that strongly criticised Congress' government, adding that the party workers are not able to work with them.

Former MLA Naseeb Singh said that the condition of the Congress party today is only because of AAP which he said, carried out "false propaganda" against the Sheila Dixit government in Delhi and the UPA government in the Centre.

He also complained about the candidature of Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj in the Lok Sabha elections, stating that they "don't belong" to the party's ideology.

"We, the senior leaders, around 30-35 ex-MLAs who were part of the Sheila Dixit government in Congress were opposing the alliance with AAP. We said a party that used such bad language for us, vowed to send Sonia Gandhi and Sheila Dixit to jail, and take away the Bharat Ratna of Rajiv Gandhi, how can we ally with them? But the high command didn't listen to us and got into the alliance," he told ANI.

"I think the alliance has been just on the one seat as the other two people (Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj) don't belong to our ideology. Today, party workers are saying that we can't work for someone who ran false propaganda and has ended us. We can't see what is happening within the party after Sonia Gandhi left the leadership," he added.

He further alleged that the Delhi Congress Committee is being run by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar Jail

"Arvind Kejriwal is running the Delhi Congress Committee from Tihar jail. Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj who do not belong to Congress' ideology aren't putting Kharge ji's picture. Is this the Congress that stoops so low in greed for power?" Mr Singh said.

Neeraj Basoya also criticised the party's decision to enter into an alliance with AAP calling it "totally wrong, unrealistic and unnatural."

"I have clearly written in my letter to (Mallikarjun) Kharge that their alliance with AAP is totally wrong, unrealistic and unnatural. In the name of saving the Constitution, they destroyed all the Congress workers. We couldn't show our faces to the public, for 10 years all PCC Presidents shouted that he (Arvind Kejriwal) was a cheat and corrupt...how can we ally with our natural enemy? We are not able to understand the justification given for this alliance, if we are not able to understand, how will the people get it?" he told ANI.

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party is not talking about Congress' promises or the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders but only about Mr Kejriwal.

"They allied with AAP in Delhi and not in Punjab, either Punjab is not part of India or Delhi is not part of India...our problem with the alliance is that they are not giving our photo, and they are not talking about our guarantees...they are only speaking about Mr Kejriwal...none of their leaders mentioned the Gandhi family or Congress leaders," Mr Basoya added.

Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya resigned from the primary membership of the party earlier today.

This has come as a double jolt for the Congress party, after the resignation of Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was the chief of the Delhi unit of the Congress

"Our continued alliance, with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail. AAP has been accused of serious corruption charges on various issues such as the Delhi Liquor Scam and Delhi Jal Board Scam..." the resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc, the Congress is fighting three seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting four in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has nominated JP Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from Delhi North West.

The elections to the seven seats of Delhi will be held on May 25 and the results of all Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.

